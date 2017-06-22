Internship at Wavy News 10

My first week as an intern at the broadcasting station Wavy News 10 has been a humbling and informative experience. This summer I am privileged to be working with the television program “The Hampton Roads Show”. There are a number of tasks that I am responsible for including floor directing, ensuring that items on the production set are in the proper area, and making the show’s audience along with special guests feel welcome as they visit the station. I was astonished to come in contact with a number of broadcasting personalities that I have watched on television for years such as Chris Reckling, Kerri Furey, and Don Roberts.

The first aspect of floor directing that I was exposed to at “The Hampton Roads Show” was reading a rundown report. This document includes every section of the program from the beginning to end. There are also several codes and abbreviations that I must learn in order for me to direct the hosts to certain sections of the studio while filming. While serving as floor director, it is important to be aware of what is occurring in the control room and studio at all times.

While participating in this internship, I am amazed with how much preparation it takes to organizing a successful production. These tasks include make sure that all audience members and special guests are ready for the show. It also requires the placement of microphones on interviewees so the television audience will be able to hear what is being broadcasted. Another one of my responsibilities is providing the cleanliness of our kitchen area for chefs to prepare food items while on the show. The task that is my one priority during this time is making sure hosts, Mr. Reckling and Mrs. Furey, have an organized communicating space during “The Hampton Roads Show.”

In conclusion, I would describe my experience so far as exciting, informative, and satisfying. Every day their something new to learn and accomplish during this internship. I am always eager to become knowledgeable in the field of television and broadcasting.