VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Thursday in Virginia Beach, according to emergency dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to Diamond Springs Road and Ward Avenue at 3:36 p.m.

Dispatchers say students were on board the bus and minor injuries were reported, but no one has been taken to the hospital.

Chopper 10 is heading to the scene. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.