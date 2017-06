NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community Beach Park in the Ocean View section of Norfolk was briefly closed Thursday after a shark was spotted in the water.

City spokesperson Lori Crouch said the beach was shut down at 11:26 a.m. for about 30 minutes.

Crouch says most sharks in that area are less than six feet long. She says the beach nourishment project can create sandbars that bring fish to different areas looking for a meal.