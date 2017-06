NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A six-year-old child was hit by a vehicle Thursday in Norfolk, according to emergency dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Pasteur Court at 3:36 p.m.

Dispatchers say the child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters with non life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene or not.

