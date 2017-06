VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man is accused of filming someone in a restroom in Virginia Beach.

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Michael Douglas is charged with two counts of unlawful filming.

According to police, someone reported seeing a phone on the floor of an employee restroom at 2129 General Booth Boulevard between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on June 17. The victim said the phone was recording. Police say the phone belonged to Douglas.

Douglas has since been released on bond.