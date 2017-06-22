4 suspects charged in connection to Northampton County break-ins

NORTHAMPTON, COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Four suspects have been arrested following a series of break-ins in Lake Gaston in February.

Investigators have arrested and charged Darian John Allen, Earnest Nelson III, Ryan Deboris Garner and Charles Balmer Jr. with breaking and entering into numerous homes.

According to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, the first break-in occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on February 13. Deputies responded to an alarm at a home on Hutcheson Drive, where they discovered that the house had been broken into. Officials went back to the area to investigate further and found that 10 homes within the area were broken into that same night and several items were reported stolen.

The sheriff’s office completed reports for each break-in and collaborated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office investigators to solve the cases.

Break-ins were reported around the same time in nearby counties as well. Investigators were able to quickly identify possible suspects.

On February 21, officials charged Allen and Nelson with breaking and entering. Both men are from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and remain in custody with pending cases and upcoming court dates in the three counties.

Garner and Balmer were identified and arrested later for their involvement in the break-ins within all three counties. Garner is still in custody.

Authorities say the four men were very organized in their efforts to break into these homes.

Each suspect is facing charges including 10 counts of second-degree burglary, 10 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 10 counts of injury to real property, 10 counts of possession of stolen goods and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny.