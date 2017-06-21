Waverly mayor charged with election fraud in court

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Waverly Mayor Walter J. Mason was in court Wednesday morning where he faced twelve indictments dealing with election fraud.

Those charges are related to absentee ballot applications that were filled out by voters.

WRIC in Richmond learned in court that Mayor Mason helped voters actually fill out their application and helped them vote — all of which his defense attorney Joe Morrissey claims is not illegal.

Waverly mayor indicted on 12 counts of felony election fraud

The commonwealth attorney in the case referenced possible inaccuracies on applications that were filled out by Mason. The commonwealth attorney also alleges the absentee ballot’s themselves may have been mishandled once the voter gave them to Mason to mail.

A trial date has been set for August 18 at 9 a.m.