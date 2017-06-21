Virginia Sports Hall of Fame plans to relocate to Town Center in Va. Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is shutting down its Portsmouth location.

Chairman of the Board Joel Rubin tells WAVY.com that the museum will close in Portsmouth on June 30, the end of the fiscal year. The building on High Street is now up for sale.

Rubin says they are still in talks with Armada Hoffler Properties about a location in Town Center in Virginia Beach, but they plan to be up and running by the end of the year.

The Hall of Fame will have their first big event — a pre-season NFL/Fantasy Football event — in August. Rubin says they will bring in former football players and fantasy football experts for the event.