Appeals court upholds Stephen Rankin’s voluntary manslaughter conviction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Portsmouth police officer Stephen Rankin’s voluntary manslaughter conviction has been upheld by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The appeals court denied Rankin’s appeal of his voluntary manslaughter conviction for the shooting death of William Chapman II, a news release from Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales’ office says.

A jury found Rankin guilty of voluntary manslaughter during a trial in August 2016.

The former police officer shot and killed Chapman, 18, outside of a Walmart on Frederick Boulevard during an April 2015 encounter. Taser video was released after Rankin’s conviction, which showed the confrontation between the two.

Jon Babineau, the Chapman family attorney, told 10 On Your Side in August 2016 that the family was suing the City of Portsmouth, former Police Chief Ed Hargas and Rankin for negligent hiring, negligent retention and unreasonable use of force. In November 2016, a judge approved a $1 million settlement between the Chapman family and the city.

Rankin is currently serving a two and a half year sentence at Dillwyn Correctional Center in Buckingham County, Virginia.