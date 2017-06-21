1 in custody for 2-alarm fire at Norfolk Dollar Tree

UPDATE: WAVY photojournalist LaVoy Harrell reports police have a woman in custody who is being charged with arson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a Dollar Tree in Norfolk.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the fire is at a Dollar Tree on Granby Street — in the Ward’s Corner section of the city. Norfolk fire officials confirmed in a post on Twitter that a second alarm was called for the fire.

Battalion Chief Julian Williamson says the store was evacuated, along with adjacent buildings.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says officers are on scene and have blocked off all entrances to the shopping center.

The fire was called in at 8:25 a.m. Officials said on Twitter there have been no injuries reported.

Stay tuned for updates to this developing story.