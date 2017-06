SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has caused a closure of westbound lanes on U.S. Route 58 near the town of Capron.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted Wednesday morning that a tractor-trailer overturned on 58, near Route 301.

Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.