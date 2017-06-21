Tolls increasing on Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge July 1

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Toll rates are set to increase July 1 on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge.

A tweet from Dominion Boulevard officials states this will be a 5 percent increase. For most passenger vehicles, this will mean a $0.05 increase from the current $1 E-ZPass and $3 pay-by-plate rates.

Tolling on the bridge started in February, and is expected to see gradual increases across the board through 2035.

The tolling money is expected to go toward the $345 million cost of the project.

The new toll rates will take effect at 12:01 a.m. July 1.