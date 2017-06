NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A swimming advisory has been issued for three beaches in Newport News.

Samples collected from Hilton, Anderson and Huntington Park beaches on June 20 showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standards.

A sign is posted on the beach alerting visitors to the advisory.

More samples will be collected Wednesday and results should be available Thursday. When water meets state standards again, the sign will be removed.