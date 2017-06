PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two officers recently came to the aid of an adorable baby raccoon that was stuck under the wheel well of someone’s car in Portsmouth.

Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday Officers Hawes and Sjoberg were called to Ward Terrace after someone

The two worked diligently to free the raccoon, before Sjoberg was able safely remove it.

Police thanked the person who made the 911 call in the Facebook post.