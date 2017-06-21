Police officer stabbed at Flint, Michigan airport

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bishop International Airport in Flint is closed after a police officer was stabbed on Wednesday.

Police confirmed to WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate, WEYI, that a police officer was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition.

WDIV, WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate in Detroit, reports that the suspect is in custody.

The Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that all passengers have been evacuated and are safe.

The FBI is the lead agency in the case, according to MSP.

Anyone scheduled to fly out of Bishop International Airport is advised to check with their airline as the airport will be closed while authorities investigate the incident.