NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning in a Newport News apartment, police say.

Emergency dispatchers were called around 11 a.m. Police spokesman Lou Thurston says the woman’s body was found in an apartment on Ridley Circle.

The woman has not been identified, and police say this has been classified as an undetermined death investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the investigation. Stay tuned for updates.