Organization seeks donations for USS Fitzgerald care packages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A military care package organization, Troopster, is looking for donations to send care packages to the USS Fitzgerald.

The ACX Crystal collided with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan’s coast, killing seven of the destroyer’s crew of nearly 300. The ships collided early Saturday morning, when the Navy said most of the sailors on board would have been sleeping.

Troopster has set up donation drop-off bins throughout Virginia Beach, which will be available from Wednesday until the packing event on Saturday. The group is looking to collect non-perishables, snack items, cards, letters and toys.

You can also help package the donations on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at 1701 Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Here’s where donation drop-box locations are set up:

1701VB | 1701 Baltic Avenue

| 1701 Baltic Avenue Tastebuds Popcorn | 1255 Fordham Drive, Virginia Beach

| 1255 Fordham Drive, Virginia Beach Creative Wedge | 630 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach

| 630 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach Buzz Franchise | 2829 Guardian Lane, Set 100, Virginia Beach (Lynnhaven Mall Area)

| 2829 Guardian Lane, Set 100, Virginia Beach (Lynnhaven Mall Area) Beskin Insurance | 300 Southport Circle, Virginia Beach

| 300 Southport Circle, Virginia Beach Jody’s Popcorn | 205 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach Oceanfront

| 205 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach Oceanfront Beef Jerky Outlet Virginia Beach | 301 25th Street, Virginia Beach Oceanfront

| 301 25th Street, Virginia Beach Oceanfront Top Golf | 5444 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach