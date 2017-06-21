Music Festivals Are Taking Over Hampton Roads This Weekend!

Friday, June 23 – Sunday June 25 : Funhouse Fest @ Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

Funhouse Fest has returned, and this year they are raising the bar! The 3-day music festival has a knock out line-up of music and features tons of delicious foods. Grab a regional craft beer and float between 2 stages that will showcase more than 10 eclectic bands ranging from: The Virginia Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, to Sheryl Crow and even Bruce Hornsby himself. Meanwhile, the entire event will take place on the beautiful and historic lawn of the art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Funhouse Fest is an epic 3-day music festival you won’t want to miss. Tickets start around $30.

Friday, June 23 – Saturday, June 24 : Latin Fest @ 24th and Ocean Front

This Friday and Saturday, Get your hips movin’ and shakin’ for Latin Fest! The 2-day event will take over the Virginia Beach oceanfront at the 24th street park, where tons of local and regional Latin acts will be featured! Taste delicious foods from local vendors and participate in cultural activities all weekend long. National performers will electrify audiences with high-energy tunes that move crowds to dance. Saturday morning there will even be a Zumba Marathon, where dozens of Hampton Roads instructors will show off their favorite moves. Latin Fest is free all weekend long and kicks off Friday at 5:30 PM at the 24th street park.

Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25 : Bayou Boogaloo @ Town Point Park

Your taste buds are about to have a field day weekend at the Bayou Boogaloo Music and Cajun Food Festival! This Friday – Sunday make sure to stop in at Town Point Park, and dive into the array of tasty foods, music and fun. This popular 3-day festival delivers the heart and soul of Louisiana to visitors and locals alike. Take your plate of mouth-watering jambalaya or gumbo and walk over to one of the two featured stages showcasing national recording artists. There will also be unique vendors featuring custom jewelry, art and sculptures on site, that continue making this annual event a ‘must-see!’ Bayou Boogaloo is happening all weekend long at Town Point Park in Norfolk. Tickets are $15.