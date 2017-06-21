Man charged with exposing himself to girl, assaulting Va. Beach officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged for allegedly exposing himself to a girl in Virginia Beach last month.

Police say around 10 a.m. on May 31, a man jumped out of some bushes in the 4400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard and exposed himself to the girl. An off-duty officer witnessed the incident and began chasing the suspect.

Twenty-six-year-old William Olivier Sobran, of the 4500 block of Bonney Road, is charged with indecent exposure and felony assault of a police officer.

Police say the assault on the officer happened on June 2, when an officer tried to apprehend Sobran. When officers approached Sobrain, he hit an officer and ran off, according to police.

Sobran was arrested on Tuesday.