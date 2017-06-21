Man assaults officer following drunk in public arrest in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old Missouri man is facing charges for assaulting an officer after he was arrested for being drunk in public.

Williamsburg police say they responded to a hotel on Visitor Center Drive for a report of a domestic violence incident involving someone who was drunk.

Responding officers found Andrew Leroy Duke of Chesterfield, Missouri, intoxicated and arrested him for appearing drunk in public.

Police say a victim told officers she and Duke were arguing when the 47-year-old assaulted her. She did not require medical attention.

Duke was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he became agitated and hit one of the officers in the chest.

Police say the officer was not injured in the assault.

Duke was also charged with domestic assault and assault on a police officer.