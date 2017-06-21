Man arrested for indecent exposure at Huntington Beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested for indecent exposure at Huntington Park Beach on Tuesday.

According to police, 42-year-old Leroy Holmes, Jr. was arrested for exposing himself at a concession stand at the park around 5 p.m.

Police say someone told officers Holmes was leaning up against the concession stand railing with his pants and underwear on the ground. While he was speaking, Holmes was argumentative and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to police.

Holmes was taken to Riverside Hospital so he could be medically cleared before returning to the police station for booking. He was charged with indecent exposure, and profanity and intoxication in public.