Lane and full ramp closures scheduled tonight on I-64 west

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Contractor crews with VDOT will shut down the I-64 west off-ramp to Exit 243B (VA-143) Wednesday night.

Workers will also close the left travel lane next to the ramp. The closure lasts from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are working to repair the impact attenuator and barrier service, which were damaged from a vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Signs are posted in the area to alert drivers to the closure. Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit