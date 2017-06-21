Lane and full ramp closures scheduled tonight on I-64 west

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Contractor crews with VDOT will shut down the I-64 west off-ramp to Exit 243B (VA-143) Wednesday night.
Workers will also close the left travel lane next to the ramp. The closure lasts from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Crews are working to repair the impact attenuator and barrier service, which were damaged from a vehicle crash on Tuesday.
Signs are posted in the area to alert drivers to the closure. Traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)
- Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour
- Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit