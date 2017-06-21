Michael Vick’s father among 12 indicted in Hampton Roads heroin distribution ring

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Twelve people are facing charges in connection to a large-scale heroin distribution ring in Hampton Roads, including Michael Vick’s father.

Tina Vick confirmed that 55-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie is the former NFL quarterback’s father. She also confirmed Vick’s father was listed in an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to launder money and use of a communication facility.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday afternoon and accuses Boddie and 11 others (full list below) of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin. Some of the suspects also face charges including possession of a firearm during drug trafficking, money laundering, maintaining a drug-involved premises and use of a communication facility.

Name Hometown, Age Charges (See below) Michael Dwayne Boddie, also known as “Vick” Hampton, 55 Counts 2, 3, 14 Marcus Lawrence Joe, also known as “Mark,” “Lil Cuzo” Norfolk, 39 Counts 1, 2, 3, 5, 10 Louis Sean McBride, also known as “Lou” Virginia Beach, 35 Counts 2, 3, 6, 12 Michael Paul Jones, also known as “Mike,” “Homeboy” Hampton, 27 Counts 2, 3 William Arthur Joe, also known as “Pops,” “Unc,” “Rudy K” Hampton, 66 Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 15 Phillip Henderson Joe, also known as “Fat Boy,” “Phil” Hampton, 40 Counts 2, 3, 11 Anthony Ray Stubbs, also known as “Butch” Hampton, 50 Counts 2, 3, 7, 13 Arnold Burgess, also known as “True,” “Nephew,” “T” Hampton, 49 Counts 2, 3 Joseph Edward Massie, also known as “Fat Joe,” “J” Hampton, 44 Counts 2, 3, 8 Edward Henry Latimer, III, also known as “Eddie” Hampton, 37 Counts 2, 3 Candace Faith White, also known as “Candy” West Point, 25 Counts 2, 3, 4, 9 Kathy Lee Horsley, also known as “Kath” Hampton, 33 Counts 2, 3

The counts are as follows:

Count 1: Continuing a criminal enterprise

Count 2: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin

Count 3: Conspiracy to launder money

Counts 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Distribution of heroin

Count 9: Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Counts 10, 11, 12, 13, 14: Use of a communication facility

Count 15: Possession of a firearm during drug trafficking

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.