Gunshots hit vehicle in Elizabeth City, no injuries reported

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gunshots damaged a vehicle in Elizabeth City on Wednesday.

Around 2:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shots fired in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.

Police say a silver-colored 2017 Toyota Yaris with North Carolina registration PCL-4760 was parked on Walker Avenue, near the entrance to the Woodstock I Apartments, and had been hit by multiple gunshots. The vehicle was registered to Cynthia Williams, according to police.

There were no reports of injuries or additional property damage.

Police are still investigating.