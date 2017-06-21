Fire damages Gloucester campground storage building

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged a storage building of Yogi Bear’s Jelly Stone Park Resort in Gloucester Point, early Wednesday.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side they got a call around 5:45 a.m. for a fire at the resort. Crews got on scene and found that the storage building was on fire.

The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes and it did not spread to other structures.

No injuries were reported but the structure is a complete loss according to officials.

The cause is under investigation.

