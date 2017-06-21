Extended lifts continue at the Great Bridge Bridge after lightning strike

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Bridge Bridge will continue to have extended lifts as crews work to repair the damage from a lightning strike.

The City of Chesapeake said on Twitter that there would be an extended lift at 7 p.m. Wednesday and again at 6 a.m. Thursday. City officials have said that these openings could last as long as an hour.

Chesapeake’s Assistant Director of Public Works, Earl Sorey, said lightning struck the bridge’s gate arm Friday evening. No one was hurt, but the strike caused damage that will mean delays for drivers and boaters.

An overnight closure will take place Thursday night, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers can use the Route 168 Bypass as an alternate route.

