Embattled former head of ERC leaving company

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned Former Elizabeth River Crossings CEO Greg Woodsmall is leaving the company for a new position in Northern Virginia.

Woodsmall will be the new director of special projects for Dulles Greenway — a tolling operation based in Leesburg.

Current ERC CEO Philip Shucet says Woodsmall’s contributions are immeasurable.

“(Greg) Woodsmall stood a company up from nothing to a full operation that, not only delivered a great project from a construction point of view, but got the tolling operation up and running,” says Shucet, who replaced Woodsmall as CEO at ERC.

Shucet replaced Woodsmall due to systematic failures in the tolling operation that led to widespread criticism on many levels.

10 On Your Side asked Shucet about these failures.

“ERC had a rocky road on getting the tolling up and running,” says Shucet.

10 On Your Side asked Shucet if this was on Woodsmall

“No. I wouldn’t point to anyone in particular individual in that regard,” Shucet says. “It just did not get off to a smooth start and there are a lot of reasons for that, and when you don’t get off to a smooth start it’s difficult to turn that around.”

Shucet continues, “Woodsmall had great aptitude in the construction of the new west-bound Midtown Tunnel tube, and rehabilitated the eastbound Midtown tube and both tubes at the Downtown Tunnel.

“He delivered all that ahead of schedule and on budget and there’s not a lot of people who can say they did that … the quality of work was fantastic, we’ve had no claims, no issues for what are very complex systems.”

10 On Your Side met with Mr. Woodsmall, but he preferred not to make any statements on his tenure at ERC or his departure.

Woodsmall’s last day at ERC will be June 30.