Burfoot’s attorney requests hearing continuance based on new evidence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The defense of former Norfolk treasurer Anthony Burfoot is asking for a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to be moved — citing newly discovered evidence they argue could call the testimony of Ronnie Boone Sr. into question.

A motion filed Tuesday from Andrew Sacks states that Dr. Marie Holland, an expert of neurology, has evidence regarding cognitive impairments Boone may have had during his testimony.

Sacks argues in the motion that more time is needed to present the evidence.

Earlier this year, a judge sentenced Burfoot to six years in prison on charges including wire fraud and perjury.

Burfoot has maintained his innocence — and told members of the media before turning himself in that he will keep fighting for the truth.

Boone was a key figure in a monthlong jury trial after he pleaded guilty in September to bribing several high-ranking Norfolk officials — including Burfoot.

The well-known Norfolk developer was sentenced in March to one year of house arrest. A judge cited Boone’s health as a factor in the sentencing.

WAVY’s Matt Gregory reported that a doctor testified in March’s sentencing hearing that Boone was suffering from hypertension that was uncontrollable.

A counter motion filed Tuesday by the U.S. Government is asking that Sacks’ continuance motion be denied.

The motion calls Sacks’ continuance request “unjustified,” questioning why the request could not have been filed sooner than the day before a scheduled hearing.

The government’s motion argues the subpoenaing of a witness’s confidential medical records is an “unprecedented” invasion of privacy.

Sacks has previously filed motions calling for a new trial as well as acquittal on certain charges.

A hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Look for updates later today.