Travel agent receives suspended sentence, must pay back Smithfield families

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A travel agent accused of booking a bogus trip with several Smithfield High School students received a 50-year suspended sentence Wednesday — provided he pays back the money he owes.

Augustine Acheampong owed $31,590 from the planned trip, which was cancelled two days before it was scheduled. Acheampong was later indicted with several counts of embezzlement.

As a part of a plea agreement for 10 counts Acheampong was faced with — one for each of the families of students involved — was that he would pay back the money.

The families have gotten back $22,150 of that total up to this point.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the goal was to make the families whole again — and suggested Wednesday that Acheampong’s sentencing be suspended.

The remaining money Acheampong owes — totaling $9,440 — must be paid back by Dec. 15.

Acheampong stated in court Wednesday, “I just want to apologize to the victims and the court. I stand a humbled man and beg for mercy. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Acheampong entered an Alfrod plea in the case — meaning he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him, but does not admit guilt.

The travel agent was also faced with similar charges in Warren County, Virginia, but the charges were dropped after it was shown Acheampong had reimbursed the students.

Acheampong was sentenced to 200 hours of community service in Wednesday’s hearing.

Jason Marks will have a full report on today’s sentencing on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.