PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Wavy City Care and they were here today to tell us about their annual Shine 5K and Glitter Dash 1K coming to Virginia Wesleyan College next month.

Director Roshell Neal told us more.

Wave City Care’s Shine 5K and Glitter Dash 1K

Saturday, July 8 – 8 a.m.

Virginia Wesleyan College

Registration & Information:

Shine5K.com

(757) 965-8494