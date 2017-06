PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dan Rue and Nick “Pattiwhack” met in college and started making videos of their antics. Since then, they’ve become social media sensations.

They are headlining the 8th Annual Anguz-Palooza Comedy Party tonight at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

8th Annual Anguz-Palooza Comedy Party

Special Guest: Dan Rue & Nick Pattiwhack

Tonight at 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone

Tickets & Info:

(757) 213-5555

VaBeachFunnyBone.com