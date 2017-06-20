Woman killed during fight between two men

Related Coverage Norfolk man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are now facing charges connected to a fatal shooting in Norfolk Sunday night.

Police released new information Tuesday about the incident that resulted in the death of 49-year-old Samantha Ganther.

The investigation revealed 50-year-old Ulysses Butler and 41-year-old Ronald Best got into an argument in the 2700 block of Kimball Terrace that turned into a gunfight. Police say moments after Best returned to his car, Butler fired shots toward him. Best was injured by shattered glass but not by the direct gunfire.

Best then got out of his car and returned fire toward Butler’s home. Samantha Ganther was inside and was fatally wounded by the gunfire.

Police charged Best with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Butler is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both men are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This was the 17th homicide in Norfolk this year and the second shooting in Norfolk Sunday evening. Earlier, two people were shot on Brambleton Avenue.