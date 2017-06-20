Three businesses to open at Chesapeake Square Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three businesses are coming to Chesapeake Square Mall in the next few weeks, a shopping area that has struggled with empty storefronts and the departure of anchors like Macy’s and Sears.

“It tells me the mall is at least trying. They’re doing something,” said Brent Lewis, owner of Collector’s Heaven at the mall.

Marketing manager Cathy Kurchinski confirmed to 10 On Your Side that an Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop, Erly Byrd clothing for men, and Maggie P’s Country Kitchen will open soon, adding, “Our leasing team is working diligently to offer a desirable mix of retail and dining options to our shoppers.”

Lewis said business was good this past weekend and he’s encouraged by any growth.

“The traffic actually for Fathers Day weekend was really good…There’s good days and bad days, but the traffic over the weekend was really nice, so it’s a good sign…I think the mall has had a lot of bad publicity, and so I want to get some positive out there. Obviously, I have a store there. It’s going to help my foot traffic as well, so I just want people to know we’re still alive and kicking.”