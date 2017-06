NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Tuesday night in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say officers were called to the 1600 block of Sewells Point Road at 11:29 p.m.

Dispatchers didn’t have any information about the victim’s extent of injuries. However, they did say that the original call stated that a man had been shot in the arm in a drive-by shooting.

