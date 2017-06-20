Remembering the life of surfing icon Bob Holland

(WAVY) – When it comes to surfing on the east coast, there is no bigger name than Bob Holland, and it’s been that way for the last 75 years.

Holland, the only surfer to inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 88.

Holland surfed all over the world, but for almost eight decades you could find him catching a wave in Virginia Beach, and bringing home trophies.

Holland is the only person to win the coveted US Surfing Championships on all three continental coasts, his first in 1967.

He took the Eastern Surfing Association Championship 10 times, and helped organize the first ECSC with the Virginia Beach Jaycees 54 years ago.

He has been enshrined in the East Coast Surf Legends Hall of Fame, the Eastern Surfing Association’s Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 20 years ago.