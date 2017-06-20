Reck on the Road: Jack Baker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For each student, teacher and administrator, the end of the school year is a milestone that means something different to each individual. That certainly was the case for longtime Maury High School coach and teacher Jack Baker.

Jack Baker began his career at Maury in 1973 and after 41 years and over 700 victories, he’s decided to call it a career.

Why now and what was the highlight of his coaching career? We get a few of those answers from Jack Baker himself in this week’s Reck on the Road.