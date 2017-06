PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon at a Family Dollar.

Police officials tweeted that officers were called to the store in the 1500 block of High Street around 12:20 p.m.

No one was injured in the robbery. Police later issued a surveillance image of a woman who robbed the store at gunpoint.

