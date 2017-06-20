Man pleads guilty in 2015 kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2015 kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Phillip Timmons entered a plea agreement Tuesday concerning charges of abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Timmons was arrested in October of 2015 for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her Maryland home at gunpoint.

He then reportedly took her and drove south to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Timmons was stopped there and asked to remove two surfboards from the back of his truck because of wind restrictions.

While unloading the boards, police say the victim jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off down the highway. She eventually flagged down CBBT police for help.

Officers struggled with Timmons before taking him in to custody.

Timmons is also facing charges out of Maryland.

As a part of the plea agreement, both sides agreed to a pre-sentencing report.

Both sides have agreed to argue on the sentencing length once the report is completed — but that active incarceration time shall not be longer than five years.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will have a full update from Virginia Beach later today.