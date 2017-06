HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Health Department officials are holding an Opioid Crisis Summit Tuesday in Hampton.

Officials say the summit is being held to share information resources available to fight the epidemic.

Tuesday’s summit will include panel discussions from members of local, state and national law enforcement agencies. Another panel will feature peer recovery specialists.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be giving remarks via video message.

The summit is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.