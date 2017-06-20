Norfolk man charged with scamming U.S. government out of $13M

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is accused of overbilling the U.S. government by $13 million through his business.

According to court documents, Philip A. Mearing began working at Global Services Corporation in 2002. The company, based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, provides professional technical support services under subcontract to multiple Department of Defense entities, including the U.S. Navy’s Norfolk Ship Support Activity and the Naval Air Systems Command, among others.

Court documents say Mearing became the sole owner and president of Global Services Corporation in 2007.

Mearing is accused of making payments totaling more than $13 million to two Newport News businesses at the expense of the Defense Department. The payments were for services that were never rendered, court documents say.

The two Newport News businesses never had a contract with the government, but prosecutors allege that they knew about the scheme.

Kenneth Bricker, the owner of the two businesses, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2016. He was sentenced to two years behind bars and ordered to pay $13,279,239 in restitution.

Kenneth Deines, the corporate controller of Global Services Corporation, pleaded guilty in 2016 as well and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. He has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,596,196.

Mearing is scheduled to have a plea agreement hearing on June 27.