Man faces several drug charges in Kill Devil Hills

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing several charges after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Kill Devil Hills last week.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force searched the home in the 400 block of West Arch Street on Wednesday, June 14.

During the search of the home, authorities found marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana edibles, Psilocybin (mushrooms), drug paraphernalia, equipment to manufacture marijuana and cash. All of the items were seized.

Ryahn Zachary Jones, 45, is charged with manufacturing a Schedule VI drug, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug (Psilocybin) and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.