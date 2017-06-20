Man charged with felony assault in Va. Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was charged with felony assault in a Morning-morning stabbing that left another man injured.

Virginia Beach police say officers were responding to an unrelated case around 1:35 a.m. Monday on S. Plaza Trail — when they heard screaming from the nearby Blarney Stone Pub parking lot.

Officers were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was still on scene.

One man was found with injuries described as not life-threatening, according to police. He was taken to a hospital and later released.

Police say the officers arrested Marquel Antonio Lasala.

Lasala has been charged with felonious assault, and is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Police say it was later determined the assault stemmed from an argument inside the pub.