Coast Guard medevacs 69-year-old woman from Ocracoke Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 69-year-old woman from Ocracoke Island on Tuesday.

The 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth was notified by the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department that a woman was suffering stroke-like symptoms at Ocracoke Health Center.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City arrived at Ocracoke Island Airport at about 12:05 p.m. The crew transported the woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“The crew performed with excellence today,” said Lt.Tyler Monez, aircraft commander of the Jayhawk helicopter crew. “Although we faced inclement weather, our training and risk management enabled us to reach the patient quickly and deliver her to higher care.”