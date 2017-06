VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcycle was involved in an accident Tuesday in Virginia Beach, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 1400 block of Centerville Turnpike. Police and medics were called to the scene at 3:44 p.m.

Dispatchers did not have any information on injuries.

