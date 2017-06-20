Beach City Council votes against offshore oil and gas exploration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council voted no Tuesday to offshore oil and gas exploration off the coast.

City council unanimously voted against the exploration. Councilman John Moss abstained to ensure that there was no conflict of interest.

Mayor Will Sessoms tells 10 On Your Side that city leaders opposed the motion after hearing from business owners and those from the environmental community.

Sessoms says the city is moving forward with tourism efforts and council didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize that revenue.