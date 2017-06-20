2 accused of chasing man down following argument in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested Monday after officers witnessed an argument escalate in Newport News.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers were in the area of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue when they saw a burgundy vehicle stopped in the road. A man, who police identified as 23-year-old Anthony Deshawn Brown Jackson, got out of the vehicle and approached another man on the sidewalk.

Police say the two men got into an argument and Jackson pulled a handgun out. The other man ran off down Main Street. Jackson then got back in the vehicle and the driver, 19-year-old Kevin Reyes, chased after the other man, police say. Officers stopped the vehicle on Colberts Lane and both Jackson and Reyes were detained.

A four-year-old girl, Jackson’s daughter, was in the vehicle. She was not in a car seat, according to police.

Officers recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

Jackson, of Newport News, is charged with pointing or brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, abuse and neglect of a child: reckless disregard for life and two counts of assault on a family member. Reyes, of Hampton, is charged with abuse and neglect of a child: reckless disregard for life and reckless driving.