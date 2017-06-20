Changing the rules for women serving in the Navy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All month-long, 10 On Your Side is celebrating Naval Station Norfolk — which has been part of the community for 100 years.

The base shares another important Navy anniversary: 100 years of women serving.

In celebration, I’m introducing you to women who pioneered and broke down barriers.

Tonight, you’ll meet Yona Owens, who got the rules changed so that women could serve on ships.

Owens enlisted in the early 1970’s, and tested well in electronics. She made it as high as she could as a communications electrician.

The next step was getting assigned to a ship.

“I was packed — waiting for my orders — and I got a call from the detailer and he said, ‘I can’t tell you who’s made the decision, but I have had to cancel your orders. We’re not going to send you to sea,” Owens said.

In a special report tonight, Owens talks about why suing the Navy was her only option. Look for coverage beginning at 4 p.m.

