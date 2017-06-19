Hampton Roads under severe thunderstorm watch

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Hampton Roads and parts of northeastern North Carolina.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop in and near the watch area.

Winds up to 60 miles per hour and penny sized hail are both possible. Flooding is also a high risk with any storms in the region Monday night because of the abundance of moisture recently.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been extended southeast to cover much of the local area until 8 PM EDT. pic.twitter.com/DS8mratvJO — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) June 19, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to your forecast and download the WAVY Weather App to keep up with Super Doppler 10 weather alerts, live interactive radar and more.