Virginia sailor killed in collision remembered as ‘good kid’

PALMYRA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sailor killed on a U.S. Naval destroyer is being remembered as a “good kid” and a dependable volunteer firefighter.
The Navy identified 19-year-old Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby of Palmyra as one of the sailors killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast Saturday. The sailors’ bodies were later found inside the wreckage.
News outlets report that the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department says Rigsby, a graduate of Fluvanna County High School, joined the department in 2014, following the footsteps of his mother.
Assistant Fire Chief Jean Campbell described Rigsby as a dependable firefighter, calling his death “a tragic loss.”
Volunteer firefighter Farrah Brody says Rigsby “was a good kid; he’d give his shirt off of his back for you.”