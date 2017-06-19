1 in custody after person stabbed in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is custody after a stabbing victim ran inside a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven Monday morning asking for help, according to dispatch.

Virginia Beach dispatchers tell WAVY.com a call came in from Level Green Boulevard, at a 7-Eleven store, just before 5 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim.

This person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, but dispatcher say they were conscious and breathing.

Dispatchers say a suspect was found in the Level Green area and is in custody.

WAVY.com is working to learn more about this incident. Stay tuned for the latest updates.